Rope ($ROPE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,581.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $15,581.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope token can currently be purchased for approximately $38.25 or 0.00081210 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rope has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00485904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00081240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00079545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.14 or 0.00488636 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

