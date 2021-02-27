Royale Finance (ROYA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Royale Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $1.64 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.01 or 0.00486986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00073502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00081292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00080770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00056094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.75 or 0.00499304 BTC.

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

