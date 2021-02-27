Royce & Associates LP Acquires 14,003 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.29% of Liberty Latin America worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

