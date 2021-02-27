Royce & Associates LP Acquires 230,157 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,157 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.85% of PCTEL worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTI. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 146,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 46.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $7.56 on Friday. PCTEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.25.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

