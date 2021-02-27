Royce & Associates LP Acquires 279,291 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,291 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.12% of HBT Financial worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,282 shares of company stock worth $63,851.

Shares of HBT opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBT. Raymond James lowered shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

