Royce & Associates LP Acquires 32,085 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.04% of Park-Ohio worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $407.88 million, a P/E ratio of -140.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

