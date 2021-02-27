Royce & Associates LP Acquires 37,538 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.64% of Malibu Boats worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

