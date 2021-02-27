Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.21% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 700,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 207,521 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.