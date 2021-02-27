Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.68% of Systemax worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Systemax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Systemax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Systemax news, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,654.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $93,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,397 shares of company stock worth $3,136,519. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Systemax Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $45.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Systemax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair cut Systemax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Systemax Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

