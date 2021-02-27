Royce & Associates LP Buys 237,335 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,335 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.67% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at $2,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 132.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 69.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10,300.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $317.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.