Royce & Associates LP Buys 620,239 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,239 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.32% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRX opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $403.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.53.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

