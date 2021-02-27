Royce & Associates LP Buys 92,900 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.96% of GAN worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of GAN by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GAN by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GAN opened at $25.54 on Friday. GAN Limited has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.