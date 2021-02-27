Royce & Associates LP Buys New Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.25% of PROG as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE PRG opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.