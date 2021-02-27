Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.23% of Stamps.com worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,967,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $181.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.36 and its 200 day moving average is $227.48.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,513 shares in the company, valued at $508,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276 over the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

