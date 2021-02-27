Royce & Associates LP Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.84% of German American Bancorp worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 66,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

