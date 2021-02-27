Royce & Associates LP Has $8.43 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 521.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 123,786 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

