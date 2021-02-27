Royce & Associates LP Has $8.66 Million Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.10% of PDF Solutions worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,643,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.53 million, a P/E ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

