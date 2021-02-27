Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.18% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of THG opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

