Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Under Armour worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.