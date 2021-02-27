Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.21% of Silgan worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Silgan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 746,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Silgan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

SLGN stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.