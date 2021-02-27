Royce & Associates LP Invests $8.59 Million in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.03% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,548,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

Get NeoGames alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NGMS. Truist upped their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $30.33 on Friday. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.