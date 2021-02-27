Royce & Associates LP Invests $8.72 Million in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 160,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.36% of Phreesia as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Phreesia by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR opened at $61.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,891 shares of company stock worth $26,740,956. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.