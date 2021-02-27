Royce & Associates LP Invests $8.75 Million in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.39% of Cedar Fair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUN opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

