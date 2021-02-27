Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.31% of Graham at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 56.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 30.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $600.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $579.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.42. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $634.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.33, for a total transaction of $1,873,372.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,263,850.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,409 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

