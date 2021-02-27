Royce & Associates LP Purchases 38,900 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 163.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.42% of CSW Industrials worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSWI opened at $125.57 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $132.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $247,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

