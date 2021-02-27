Royce & Associates LP Purchases 47,600 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.63% of Ooma worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ooma by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ooma by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 99.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 188,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

OOMA stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.66 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.31.

OOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

