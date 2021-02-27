Royce & Associates LP Purchases 71,875 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,875 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.27% of Harvard Bioscience worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 56.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBIO shares. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

