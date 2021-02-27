Royce & Associates LP Purchases 771,572 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,572 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.20% of comScore worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 240.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $265.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.