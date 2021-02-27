Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 386,346 Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 386,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.42% of Knowles at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,672 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,066.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,736 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 321,033 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,430,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 149,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 104,950 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

