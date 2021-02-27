Royce & Associates LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,455.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,805 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $39,630,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $36,573,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 766,398 shares of company stock valued at $61,989,287. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

NET opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.66 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

