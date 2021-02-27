Royce & Associates LP Sells 106,075 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,075 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.39% of National Bankshares worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKSH shares. TheStreet downgraded National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

In other National Bankshares news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

