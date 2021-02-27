Royce & Associates LP Sells 10,776 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.61% of FutureFuel worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $135,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $642.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.90. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

