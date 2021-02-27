Royce & Associates LP Sells 132,500 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.64% of PGT Innovations worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $182,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $23.59 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

