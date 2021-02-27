Royce & Associates LP Sells 135,231 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,231 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.24% of Argan worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Argan by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Argan by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Argan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $784.81 million, a PE ratio of 111.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

