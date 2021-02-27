Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,737 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.78% of StoneX Group worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $128,743,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,551,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,858,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,973,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 134,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

SNEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 13,223 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $849,709.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,898.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.79 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,667 shares of company stock worth $2,860,752. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $65.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

