Royce & Associates LP Sells 55,784 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,784 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.60% of Realogy worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Realogy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Realogy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLGY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE RLGY opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

