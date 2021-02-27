Royce & Associates LP Sells 6,078 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.27% of EVERTEC worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,239,000 after buying an additional 333,086 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.90 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,221.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

