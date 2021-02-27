Royce & Associates LP Sells 63,300 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.13% of Littelfuse worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $82,912.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares in the company, valued at $71,653,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,869 shares of company stock worth $11,730,274 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.49 and its 200 day moving average is $223.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

