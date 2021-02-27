Royce & Associates LP Sells 74,000 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.27% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 691,089 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $543.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

