Royce & Associates LP Sells 91,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.66% of Evolent Health worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

