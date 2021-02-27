Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,726 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.26% of AllianceBernstein worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

