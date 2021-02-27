Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 25,259 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 693,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,113,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG opened at $89.09 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

