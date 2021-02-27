Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 28,220 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

