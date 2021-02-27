Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Renewable Energy Group worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $3,351,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $766,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.