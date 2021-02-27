Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.04 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,053,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,044 shares of company stock worth $16,451,164. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

NYSE DLB opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

