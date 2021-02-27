Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.44 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Thor Industries worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,776,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

