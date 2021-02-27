Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 150.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,087 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,145 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Foot Locker worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,091 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 153,730 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $5,949,351.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 965,117 shares of company stock worth $36,712,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

