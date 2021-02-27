Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.77% of GameStop worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

GameStop stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

