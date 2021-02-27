Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 25,085 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of Korn Ferry worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,661,000 after acquiring an additional 362,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $11,786,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE:KFY opened at $61.55 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

