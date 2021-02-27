Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $45,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $132.02 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

